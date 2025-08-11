Two students beaten up by seniors

Guntur: A group of students attacked their juniors at the Government Junior College in Dachepalli under Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district on August 4 which came to light on Saturday when the video went viral in the media. Second-year students allegedly attacked two first-year BiPC students. The victims were reportedly taken to the BC hostel, beaten, and threatened with electrocution, saying they would be killed.

Based on the information, the parents lodged a complaint at the Dachepalli police station. Dachepalli CI P Bhaskar immediately began the investigation. Two students have already been taken into custody, and a search is underway for the others. All the students are minors. Gurazala DSP BLN Jagadeesh told the media that this is not ragging. Due to a love affair, some of the students severely beat the juniors. He said they are investigating the case.