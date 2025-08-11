  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two students beaten up by seniors

Two students beaten up by seniors
x
Highlights

Guntur: A group of students attacked their juniors at the Government Junior College in Dachepalli under Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district on...

Guntur: A group of students attacked their juniors at the Government Junior College in Dachepalli under Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district on August 4 which came to light on Saturday when the video went viral in the media. Second-year students allegedly attacked two first-year BiPC students. The victims were reportedly taken to the BC hostel, beaten, and threatened with electrocution, saying they would be killed.

Based on the information, the parents lodged a complaint at the Dachepalli police station. Dachepalli CI P Bhaskar immediately began the investigation. Two students have already been taken into custody, and a search is underway for the others. All the students are minors. Gurazala DSP BLN Jagadeesh told the media that this is not ragging. Due to a love affair, some of the students severely beat the juniors. He said they are investigating the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick