Two students dead one injured after an unknown vehicle hits bike in Tadikonda

Two students were killed in a road accident near Ponnekallu village in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district while traveling on a two-wheeler when an unknown vehicle hit them.

In this accident, Namala Saikumar (22) of Ponnekallu village and Nutakki Nagamalleswara Rao died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Another student named Talluri Ajaykumar (22) got his legs broken.

After seeing the injured person lying at the scene of the incident, the motorists who were going that way informed the police who reached the scene and shifted the injured person to Guntur GGH. The dead bodies were taken to the hospital. Police said they are examining the CCTV footage for the vehicle that caused the accident.