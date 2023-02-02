Two youths murdered in Kadapa over alleged old disputes, police start probe

The murder of two youths in Kadapa created a stir. Going into the details, Revanth and Abhilash from Kadapa are friends. The duo went to Raghu Bar near Saibaba Theater in the city on Wednesday night and drank alcohol there and came out. Meanwhile, four youths who were there already attacked them with knives.

In this attack, Revanth died on the spot and Abhilash, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital by the locals. Abhilash lost his life on Thursday while undergoing treatment there.

The police believe that the reason for this murder was an old factions. A case has been registered and investigation is being done.

The police formed special teams and searching for the accused. They are also in the process of examining the CCTV footage of the incident area. The family members of the deceased are being interrogated.