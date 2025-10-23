U-19 Chittoor girls clinches overall championship

Vijayawada: Chittoor district's Under-19 girls team clinched the Overall Championship in the 69th School Games Under-19 Inter-District Wrestling Tournament by securing 22 points, with an impressive tally of three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

East Godavari district finished second with 17 points, while West Godavari took third place with 11 points in the overall standings.

The three-day championship, jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh School Games Federation (APSGF), Samagra Shiksha (SS), and NTR District School Games Federation, is being hosted by Zilla Parishad High School (ZPH) at the Ashoka Function Hall in Nunna, near Vijayawada. On the second day, all girls’ matches concluded successfully, and medals, along with the overall championship trophy, were presented to the winners.

Nunna Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) president Kalakoti Srinivasa Reddy presented the Overall Championship Trophy to the Chittoor team. ZPH School Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, Tournament SGF Observer Chitikina Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh Wrestling Association President G Bhushanam, and Organising Secretary T Sri Latha presented medals to individual winners in various weight categories.

Addressing the gathering, PACS President Srinivasa Reddy expressed happiness that Nunna village has been hosting the state-level wrestling championship for three consecutive years.

“We are proud to host talented wrestlers representing Andhra Pradesh. Our ZPH School encourages students to excel not only in academics but also in sports. Medal winners at the national level will have the opportunity to secure seats in prestigious institutions like IIIT and obtain government jobs,” he said.

Technical Official P Anand, Senior Physical Directors T Vijaya Varma, S Ramesh, and MV Satya Prasad, along with other dignitaries, were also present at the event.