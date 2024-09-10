  • Menu
UBI distributes essential goods to flood victims

UBI distributes essential goods to flood victims
MP Kesineni Chinni, MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Union Bank of India Zonal Head CVN Bhaskar and others at kits distribution programme

Highlights

Union Bank of India distributed 500 kits of essential goods to Budameru flood victims in Santhi Nagar, Prakash Nagar and other places on Monday.

Vijayawada: Union Bank of India distributed 500 kits of essential goods to Budameru flood victims in Santhi Nagar, Prakash Nagar and other places on Monday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Union Bank of India Zonal Head CVN Bhaskar and other staff participated in the event. K Jaya Syam, Chief Manager, Union Bank of India said the UBI is rendering service to the flood victims and extending support by distributing groceries.

