Uday Bhaskar takes charge as APSFA Director

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The State government has appointed retired IFS officer PAV Uday Bhaskar as the Director of Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy (APSFA). The Academy was set up in Rajahmundry after the State bifurcation for in-service training of forest department staff across the State.

Uday Bhaskar took charge as the Director of the Academy on Thursday morning. He will continue in this capacity for three years. Uday Bhaskar retired in 2016 as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) at Forest Headquarters after 32 years of service in various capacities in the AP Forest Department. Later, served as an environmental advisor at Green Co.

After assuming charge, he convened a meeting with the faculty team and trainee officers. Speaking on this occasion, Uday Bhaskar said that training is meant to bring fundamental change in personality. He exhorted the trainees to consider it as an opportunity for reform rather than just a job issue. Efforts should be made to make the academy, which was urgently established after the partition of the State, stand at the highest position in terms of training standards and facilities. Accordingly, the training syllabus will also be reformed from the next batch, he said.

Academy Deputy Directors T Chakrapani, AV Ramana Murthy, T Srinivasa Rao, guest faculty P Uday Shankar, Superintendent J Damodara Rao, Forest Range Officer J Murali Krishna and others welcomed the new director.