Ugadi Asthana event to take place at Tirumala on April 9

The Ugadi festival, which marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year, is being celebrated with great fervour at the Tirumala temple. The Ugadi Asthana event, taking place on Chaitra Suddha Padyami, is a special occasion for Telugu people.

The day starts with special rituals performed by Swami, including Thirumanjanam and Sahasranamarchana for the devotees. They were adorned with silk and diamond ornaments and worshiped on Sarvabhupala's vehicle. Swami also offered them silk clothes as part of the celebrations.

A highlight of the Ugadi Asthana event was the announcement of the New Year's fortunes by Tirumala Asthana Siddhathi Srivari Utsava Murthy. The almanac reading provided insights into the welfare of the country, profit and loss, transit of Navagrahas, crop growth, animal husbandry, seasonal changes, and income expenditure.

The purpose of this reading is to seek blessings from Swami for protection from any dangers. After the panchanga sravanam report, a special aarti is performed on behalf of all the devotees. It is believed that worshiping Lord on Ugadi day would bring about miraculous blessings and prosperity.