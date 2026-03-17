Ugadi Brahmotsavams begin at Srisailam temple

Srisailam: The five-day Ugadi Brahmotsavams at Srisailam Temple commenced on Monday with traditional rituals performed according to Agama Shastra.

The celebrations, scheduled from March 16 to 20, began in the temple premises with special prayers offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba. Temple priests and Vedic scholars conducted the inaugural ceremonies, invoking divine blessings for the successful conduct of the festival.

As part of the initial rituals, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, along with Sthanacharyas, archakas and Vedic scholars, formally entered the Yagasala within the temple premises.

Later, various pujas were performed. In the evening, Ankurarpanam was conducted by sowing nine varieties of grains in sacred soil brought in the temple premises. Later, the deity was taken out in Bhringi Vahana Seva.

On the first day, the Goddess has appeared in Mahalakshmi Alankaram.