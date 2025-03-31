Live
- Bhadrachalam all set for Brahmotsavam
- CM launches P4 initiative to achieve zero-poverty
- Ugadi fete grandly held at Yadagirigutta temple
- It’s time farmers shift to oil palm
- Khammam to have its first tech hub
- Karimnagar celebrates Ugadi with devotion and festivity
- Ration kits distributed to poor muslims
- Unique ‘Pidakala Samaram’ in Kurnool dist
- Collector conveys Eid greetings
- Sri Rama Navami celebrations begin on grand note
Ugadi celebrations held at Prasanthi Nilayam
Highlights
The Ugadi festival was celebrated with grandeur at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday, as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the beginning of Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara.
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): The Ugadi festival was celebrated with grandeur at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday, as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the beginning of Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara.
To honor Telugu New Year, Prasanthi Nilayam was beautifully decorated, and the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was adorned with special floral arrangements.
As part of traditional rituals, renowned Vedic scholar Rajagopala Chakravarti conducted Panchanga Shravanam.
Next Story