Ugadi celebrations held at Prasanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): The Ugadi festival was celebrated with grandeur at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Sunday, as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the beginning of Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara.

To honor Telugu New Year, Prasanthi Nilayam was beautifully decorated, and the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was adorned with special floral arrangements.

As part of traditional rituals, renowned Vedic scholar Rajagopala Chakravarti conducted Panchanga Shravanam.

