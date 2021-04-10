Ugadi Utsavams kick starts on grand note in Srisailam

Kurnool: The five-day Ugadi utsavams started on a grand note at Srisailam temple on Saturday. Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao, in a press release, stated that the utsavams would conclude on April 14. He stated on the first day of five days utsavams, Brungi Vahana Seva and Maha Lakshmi Alankara was organised.

The presiding deities Brahmarambha Devi and Mallikarjuna Swamy will bless the devotees on Brungi Vahana and offered prayers at Alankara Mandapam. Later gramotsavam was organised. By having the darshan of Swami Amma varlu seated on Brungi Vahana, the devotees would benefit concentration and the evil spirits will perish, stated the EO.

Another important event on the occasion was Maha Lakshmi Alankaram. As part of the Utsavams, Maha Lakshmi Alankara gramotsavam was organised to Amma Vari utsava moorthi. The Devi will appear with chaturbhujam.

She would be holding lotus flowers in two hands, abhaya hastam at the lower right hands, and vara mudra on the left hands. By having the darshan of Maha Lakshmi appearance, the people would be freed from enemies and will have good fortune.

At the gramotsavam, Kolatam, Chakka Bajana, Veeragasi, Kommu Vayidyam, Janapada Dolu, Nandikolu seva, Kannchu Dolu and other programmes were also organised.

Prior to Brungi Vahana Seva and Mahalakshmi Alankaram, Yaga Sala entry, Veda Swasthi, Shiva Sakalpam, Ganapathi Puja, Punyaha Vachanam, Chandeeshwara Puja, Kankana Puja/Kankanadhrarana, Rutwigwaranam, Akhanda Stapana, Rudra Kalash Sthapana and Ankurapana were also organised, the EO stated.