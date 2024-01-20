UGC grants autonomous status to SPW, SV Arts, SGS Arts colleges

Tirupati: In recognition of high standards of the quality of education in TTD educational institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had accorded autonomous status for ten years to Sri Padmavati Degree and PG College, SV Arts and SGS Arts colleges, informed JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi.

Addressing the media at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Friday, the JEO said that of the 33 TTD educational institutions, three of them bagged autonomous status providing decision making in improving development of colleges and quality of education. It included freedom in adopting improvised methods of teaching and conducting of exams, changes in syllabus to match with global competitiveness and thereby reduce study stress among students.

The status also provided an opportunity to conduct latest technical courses, memory enhancing teaching methods and open up placement by world class companies.

TTD had launched educational institutions to fulfil the educational needs of rural students in Rayalaseema region over six decades ago.

In separate messages, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy complimented the faculty, Principals of all the three educational institutions, JEO Sada Bhargavi and DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy on achieving the autonomous status.