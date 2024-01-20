Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
UGC grants autonomous status to SPW, SV Arts, SGS Arts colleges
In recognition of high standards of the quality of education in TTD educational institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had accorded autonomous status for ten years to Sri Padmavati Degree and PG College, SV Arts and SGS Arts colleges, informed JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi.
Tirupati: In recognition of high standards of the quality of education in TTD educational institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had accorded autonomous status for ten years to Sri Padmavati Degree and PG College, SV Arts and SGS Arts colleges, informed JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi.
Addressing the media at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Friday, the JEO said that of the 33 TTD educational institutions, three of them bagged autonomous status providing decision making in improving development of colleges and quality of education. It included freedom in adopting improvised methods of teaching and conducting of exams, changes in syllabus to match with global competitiveness and thereby reduce study stress among students.
The status also provided an opportunity to conduct latest technical courses, memory enhancing teaching methods and open up placement by world class companies.
TTD had launched educational institutions to fulfil the educational needs of rural students in Rayalaseema region over six decades ago.
In separate messages, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy complimented the faculty, Principals of all the three educational institutions, JEO Sada Bhargavi and DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy on achieving the autonomous status.