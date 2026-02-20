UHS women’s chess team selected

Vijayawada: Dr NTRUniversity of Health Sciences (UHS), Vijayawada, has provisionally selected its Women’s Chess team to participate in the All India Inter-University South Zone Women’s Chess Tournament to be held at GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam, from February 21 to 23.

R Gunnaji, Physical Director of NRI Institute of Medical Sciences, Visakhapatnam, will accompany the team as Manager, while Dr K Ramakrishna Rao will serve as Coach. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, Registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer and Sports Board Secretary Dr E Thrimurthy of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences congratulated the selected players at the university on Thursday and wished them success in the tournament. Women’s Chess Team: M Sai Divya (Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada), N Sathwika (Katuri Medical College, Guntur), B Nivedhitha Bai (Government Medical College, Ongole), A Srinithi (Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli), Rincy Deepika K (Guntur Medical College, Guntur), D Amulya (Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada).