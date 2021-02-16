UN Assistant Secretary General calls on CM, lauds welfare schemes

Amaravati:United Nations Assistant Secretary General Satya S Tripathi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Monday.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said the state government has been working to promote nature farming and organic farming and also to provide marketing facilities to them. He said steps were taken to provide training to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Tripathi said regarding waste to wealth concept, the latest technology is available to segregate electronic waste from plastic waste through e-clusters.

The Chief Minister explained the necessity for recycling food processing waste. Later, he said the officials of the concerned government departments should take move forward in this regard.

They also discussed on the necessity to achieve carbon neutrality through nature farming. The Chief Minister said the state government was ready to provide full support to the United Nations and also to work with it. He said that partnership agreements with global organisations would benefit the state and change the lives of the people and providing international marketing facilities for organic products would also benefit small and marginal farmers.

Tripathi told the Chief Minister that he was confident that the welfare schemes being implemented by Andhra Pradesh government such as YSR Rythu Bharosa, Cheyuta and Asara, would bring change in the lives of the people and bring about sustainable development.

AP community managed natural farming executive vice-chairman T Vijay Kumar is also present at the meeting.