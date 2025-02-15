Unable to tolerate husband’s torture, woman ends life

Visakhapatnam: Unable to bear the torture of her husband’s sexual demands, a woman reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.

Ch Vasanta (24), a resident of Nandamuri Nagar of Gopalapatnam, was married to Nagendra Babu, working as electrician, last year.

According to police, Nagendra Babu got used to watching porn sites for the past few months and had forced his wife to have sex with him in a similar fashion.

Unable to oblige to his demands, Vasanta reportedly committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan at her residence on Thursday night.

Based on the complaint filed by Vasanta’s parents, police took Nagendra Babu into custody and seized his mobile phone and tab. An investigation is in progress.