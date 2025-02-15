Live
- Project report on conservation of Indian Pangolins released
- Rail, air connectivity in Lucknow set for major boost: Rajnath
- Action against 53 social media accounts for fake info on Kumbh
- CCPA fines institute for false claims on IIT-JEE results
- 300 sanitation workers create history with Guinness Record
- Mahakumbhnagar sets sights on Guinness Record in cleanliness
- Everyone should wear helmet: SP Jagadeesh
- Women patrolling in shifts to prevent burglaries in Bagalkot
- Govt opposed to arbitrary arrests: Minister Swamy
- 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0' to be launched in Varanasi today
Just In
Unable to tolerate husband’s torture, woman ends life
Highlights
Unable to bear the torture of her husband’s sexual demands, a woman reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: Unable to bear the torture of her husband’s sexual demands, a woman reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.
Ch Vasanta (24), a resident of Nandamuri Nagar of Gopalapatnam, was married to Nagendra Babu, working as electrician, last year.
According to police, Nagendra Babu got used to watching porn sites for the past few months and had forced his wife to have sex with him in a similar fashion.
Unable to oblige to his demands, Vasanta reportedly committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan at her residence on Thursday night.
Based on the complaint filed by Vasanta’s parents, police took Nagendra Babu into custody and seized his mobile phone and tab. An investigation is in progress.
Next Story