Uncompleted Building Should not Used as Corona Hospital: Lokesh Reacts on SVIMS Tragedy

Amaravati: Demanding to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the tragedy at the SVIMS Covid Centre in Tirupati, the TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh expressed anguish over the incident that claimed a life, on Monday in a statement.

Lokesh said that Radhika, who rendered her services to many infected patients, had eventually breathed her last at the same place where she worked. Reacting on the collapse of the construction, the cause of the death, Lokesh said that, it was an uncompleted building. He said that the Government should not have preferred this for running a Covid Centre.

The TDP leader criticised that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was continuing its negligence and complacency despite the fact that such tragedies were taking place at many Covid Centres all over the State. The Government should own up responsibility for the SVIMS incident now.