Union Bank gifts 4 buses worth Rs. 1.2 crore to VR MCH School

Nellore: VR MC High School, equipped with modern technology for poor students in Nellore city, has been gifted four school buses worth Rs 1 crore 20 lakh to the Nellore Municipal Corporation as part of the utilisation of Union Bank Corporate Social Responsibility funds as per the instructions of the State Urban and Municipal Administration Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana.

Nellore, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Y.O. Nandan inaugurated the school buses at VR Municipal School on Tuesday. The Commissioner congratulated the donors who are contributing to the development as per the ideas of Minister Ponguru Narayana. Union Bank representatives, public representatives, and Nellore Municipal Corporation officials participated in the programme.