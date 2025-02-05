Live
Just In
Union Budget favours corporates,ignores common people: CPI
Rajamahendravaram: CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja has criticised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his stance on the Polavaram project height issue.
Speaking at a press conference at the CPI office here on Tuesday, she alleged that while Naidu had earlier strongly opposed the reduction of the project’s height by the previous YSRCP government, he is now bowing to pressure from the Central government, which could tarnish the ruling coalition’s credibility. Vanaja also criticised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming that it favours corporate entities.
Citing the Economic Survey released before the budget, she said that the country is experiencing an economic downturn, declining purchasing power, stagnant wages, rising food prices, and shrinking employment opportunities.
Furthermore, she alleged that allocations for education, healthcare, and agriculture have been reduced, with no mention of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.
Vanaja alleged that individuals fighting for forest rights are being branded as Maoists and eliminated, while forests are being handed over to corporate entities.
CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, city secretary V Kondala Rao, and assistant secretary Sappa Ramana were present.