Union Budget gives spl priority to agri

Guntur: The Union Budget announced by the Central government has accorded the highest priority to agricultural sector across the country, which is highly commendable, said YV Subbarao, State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha. On Sunday, he stated that the Budget has been clearly designed with the objectives of enhancing farmers’ income, generating rural employment, and increasing agricultural productivity.

He pointed out that an allocation of approximately Rs 1,71,437 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Budget reflects the Centre’s strong commitment towards farmers’ welfare. To strengthen rural employment and livelihood security, an allocation of Rs 95,692 crore has been made under Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (VB-GRAM-G), he added.