Union Budget will facilitate growth of Prakasam district: Yamini Sharma

Ongole : BJP AP unit’s official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Shar-ma emphasised that the recently introduced Union Budget was intended to accelerate progress to achieve the goal of a developed India.

Yamini Sharma delivered a keynote speech on the Union Budget at an awareness programme in which the district BJP president Seggam Srinivasa Rao and others partici-pated, and organised at QIS College of Engineering in On-gole on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, she explained how the Cen-tral Budget would boost the regional development activi-ties in the country. She said that the Budget will contribute significantly to ag-riculture, investments, infrastructure development and employment generation. She said the Budget aims to pro-vide better living standards for middle-class citizens.

Yamini Sharma highlighted that the Central government has allocated thousands of crores of rupees to Andhra Pradesh. The inclusion of Prakasam district in the list of backward districts will bring substantial benefits to the re-gion, she said.

She said that the Union government was spending thou-sands of crores of rupees on several infrastructure pro-jects in the district, including the Green Field Highway, Ka-dapa-Anantapur Highway, Kadapa-Kunta Highway, and the four-lane Besterapet-Ongole road.

She mentioned other significant allocations include Rs 400 crore for the Kottapatnam Fishing Harbour, Rs 600 crore for the country’s first Tribal Multi-Specialty Hospital, and Rs 270 crore under the RRR scheme for repair and remod-eling of minor irrigation tanks in the district. Additionally, Rs 460 crore has been allocated to Ongole under the AM-RUT scheme, she listed.

Yamini Sharma also participated in the events organised as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

She participated in the programme along with the institu-tion’s chairman Dr N Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, execu-tive vice chairperson Gayatri Devi, HOD of ECE Himabindu, and others, and spoke about women’s development, women’s empowerment, and precautions female students should take. She praised the numerous great queens and women in Indian history who made significant sacrifices, encouraging students to draw inspiration from them.