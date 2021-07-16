Union Jal Shakti dept. clarifies on empowering KRMB and GRMB, says it was made as per AP bifurcation act

The Centre has finalised the jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari boards and union Jal Shakti Department has issued gazettes to this effect. The Central Hydropower Authority responded in this context and said that the jurisdiction of the boards and the management guidelines were given after serious exercise.

It is learned that the Union Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday night issued a gazette notification on the jurisdiction and management guidelines of the boards. Officials of the Union Ministry of Water Resources spoke to the media in Delhi on the Gazette. Explained the contents of the Gazette Notification.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State bifurcation Act, the share of water is distributed among the Telugu states. The central government is trying to put a check on the water dispute between the two states. It was against this background that the Apex Council was constituted under Section 84. The Apex Council is made up of the Chief Ministers of the two states.



The Apex Council met for the first time in 2016. At that time the committee was unable to make the right decision met again on October 6, 2020. We have been exercising on the scope of boards since 2014. We made the final decision after lengthy consultation with the CWC. After much thought, every word, every sentence was written. Central Water Resources Department officials said the decisions were taken under the AP Bifurcation Act.

According to the notification, the Centre has clarified that the operating cost of the boards will be borne equally by the two states. It clarified that the two-state governments would have to deposit Rs 200 crore within 60 days of giving the notification.