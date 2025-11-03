Live
Union minister inspects village tank
Guntur: As part of the Watershed Development Programme, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, inspected the Vengalayapalem village tank in Guntur Rural mandal on Sunday. They also reviewed the arrangements for the National Watershed Conference scheduled to be held on November 11 in Guntur.
Dr Pemmasani stated that under the Central Government’s Watershed scheme, efforts are being made to increase groundwater levels and improve rural sustainability. With an investment of Rs 1.2 crore, facilities such as a walking track, entrance plaza, parking area, open gym, children’s play zone, community space, and gazebos are being developed. He emphasised community participation for proper maintenance and said 300 coconut trees and fish farming would generate income for upkeep. The pilot project will be showcased during the national conference, to be held under the leadership of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Later, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar released the poster relating to the job mela to be held at Hindu College of Pharmacy on December 13, at a programme held at his camp office here.