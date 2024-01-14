  • Menu
Union Minister Kishan Reddy participates in Kite festival

Union Minister Kishan Reddy participates in Kite festival
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MLA K. Laxman, and corporator Shri Ganesh participated in a Kites Festival at People's Plaza on Necklace Road on Sunday.

They were joined by the Deepika couple and the event was attended by senior BJP leaders and activists. They wished them all a Happy Makar Sankranti.

