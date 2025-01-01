Union Minister lauds RASS-KVK services to farmers

Tirupati: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Wel-fare Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded various programmes being con-ducted by RASS-KVK for farmers’ welfare, after visiting RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (RASS-KVK) at Karakambadi on Tuesday.

Chouhan said RAS-KVK is playing a major role in reducing the cost of farming and doubling income of farmers in Tirupati and Chittoor dis-tricts by implementing latest technology in agriculture. He said the government is bringing these new innovative agricultural technolo-gies closer to farmers and supporting their development through KVKs across the country. He appealed to KVKs, authorities and media to strive to inform the farming communities about Central govern-ment schemes like PM Kisan, Kisan Credit Card, Soil Health Card, Drone Technologies.

Later, the Union Minister visited stalls set up by RASS-KVK and farmer entrepreneurs of KVK depicting sericulture, horticultural crops, Ka-daknath poultry birds, millets and millet products and organic prod-ucts, natural farming infusions.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar expressed confidence that the ad-vancement of this technology would revolutionise farming sector in years to come, after witnessing the demonstrations Kisan drones.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said RASS programmes, especially their KVK activities, are very useful to farmers.