Union minister launches Pulse Polio drive

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma launched the Pulse Polio immunisation campaign on Sunday at the Bonda Veeriraju Municipal Primary School in Narasayya Agraharam. The three-day drive, which runs until December 23, aims to reinforce India’s commitment to remaining a polio-free nation, he said.

While administering polio drops to children, he said that India has maintained its polio-free status for the past 14 years.

However, he explained that the current campaign is a vital precautionary measure due to the continued prevalence of the Wild Polio Virus in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister stated that this phase of the programme targets approximately 2.25 crore children across 15 States and Union Territories. In West Godavari district, the health department aims to vaccinate 1.87 lakh children under the age of five. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of every parent to ensure their children receive the two drops of the vaccine to secure their future health.

The event was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Geeta Bhai, Medical Officer Dr SVLN Prasad, and other senior medical staff and healthcare workers.