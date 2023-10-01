Union minister launches rail coach restaurant in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: To enhance passenger convenience, Union minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh inaugurated a rail coach restaurant in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

As a part of her three-day trip to the city, Darshana Jardosh said that the coach restaurant was developed under the non-fare revenue by Waltair Division. She appreciated the divisional officials for undertaking such innovative projects and for the effective utilisation of resources.

The Union minister inspected Visakhapatnam railway station, reviewed the station redevelopment activities and other infrastructural developments at the station. Later, she took stock of various activities in progress in the division.

Accompanied by divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad, Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, former MLC PVN Madhav, among others, Darshana Jardosh visited the ‘One Station One Product’ stall at the Visakhapatnam station where Etikoppaka toys are being sold, interacted with the vendor and enquired about the sales.

Later, she took part in the Swachhta Abhiyan campaign and distributed health kits to the Safai Karamcharis at the station, appreciating their role in keeping the station clean.

DRM Saurabh Prasad highlighted various developmental activities which have been carried out along the division and key achievements made by the division. The Gatishakti officials explained the project details and progress of the project through a digital presentation. The Union Minister inspected the multi level car parking site which is in progress at the station.

Speaking to the media, Darshana Jardosh said that Visakhapatnam railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in the country. The foundation stone for the work on redevelopment of the station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she reviewed the progress of various projects and discussed ways to ensure their timely completion.