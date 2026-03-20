Union Minister participates in NDA campaign

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has been appointed as the Pravas Prabhari for Chalakudy Parliament constituency in view of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, according to an official statement released from his office. As part of the election campaign, he toured Perumbavoor and Paravur constituencies extensively and inaugurated NDA election offices on Thursday.

He also participated in election rallies and party workers’ meetings, guiding the cadre on campaign strategies. During the campaign in Paravur constituency, the Union Minister personally drew the lotus symbol on a wall, marking the start of the party’s election campaign activities. Addressing party workers, Srinivasa Varma alleged that BJP activists in Kerala had faced violence for decades under the rule of LDF and UDF, and many had sacrificed their lives. He said victory in the elections would be a true tribute to those martyrs.

He further stated that only a “double engine” government, working in coordination with the Centre, could ensure comprehensive development of Kerala, and appealed to the people to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.