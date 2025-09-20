Union Minister stresses on urgent need for patient safety measures

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the urgent need to prioritise patient safety in India, noting that nearly five million people die every year due to misdiagnosis, lack of professional treatment, or improper administration of care.

Speaking at the National Patient Safety Conference – 2025 held at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Friday, the Minister praised the institution’s excellent campus and strong monitoring of facilities under the guidance of its Executive Director. He recalled that 534 posts were recently sanctioned for AIIMS Mangalagiri, further strengthening its capacity.

Dr. Chandrasekhar called for the inclusion of patient safety in medical curricula, similar to practices in the US, to ensure healthcare professionals are better trained. He also warned against the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, highlighting the risk of one million annual deaths within a decade if antibiotic resistance continues unchecked.

The Department of HospitalAdministration, AIIMS Mangalagiri, in collaboration with National Patient Safety Secretariat, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, organised the event. The conference is bringing together delegates, nodal officers, experts, and resource persons from across the country to deliberate on strategies, frameworks, and best practices for advancing patient safety in healthcare institutions.

Prominent dignitaries at the inaugural session included AIIMS Mangalagiri Executive Director Dr Shanta Singh, Dr Sujatha Choudhary, Dr Rammohan, Dr Vamsi, Dr Avinash Sunthalia, Prof (Dr) Desu Rama Mohan, Prof (Dr) Nataraj, Dr Archana Kumari and others.