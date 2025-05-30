Union Minister thanks Modi for sanctioning Badvel-Nellore highway

Vijayawada: Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the 4-lane Badvel–Nellore highway, connecting Badvel-Gopavaram village (NH-67) to Guruvindapudi (NH-16).

The project, with a capital cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore, spans a total length of 108.134 km and is a significant step forward in strengthening the State’s infrastructure and industrial connectivity. This corridor will provide critical connectivity to major nodes within the three Industrial Corridors of Andhra Pradesh and reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km — from 142 km to 108.13 km. The project is expected to generate over 43 lakh man-days of employment, with 20 lakh man-days of direct and 23 lakh of indirect employment.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Patna on Thursday, the Union Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the PM for the Cabinet’s approval of this strategic highway project. He said, “This decision reflects the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s development and the vision of empowering states through world-class infrastructure,”.

The Union Minister also shared with the Prime Minister an important political development that took place during Mahanadu meeting on May 27 - the annual conclave of the TDP. During the event, the TDP, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously passed a political resolution expressing full support for Operation Sindoor and reaffirming solidarity with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.