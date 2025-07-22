Union opposes privatisation of RTC lands

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees Union strongly opposed the state government’s alleged plans to privatise valuable RTC assets and transfer operational control of electric buses to private operators. Union leaders warned of statewide protests if the government does not abandon these proposals.

In a statement on Monday, employees Union state president Palisetti Damodar Rao and general secretary G V Narasayya demanded an immediate halt to plans to transfer 3.7 acre prime land at Vijayawada’s Governorpet-2 depot to the Lulu Group for a shopping mall.

They criticised the proposal to relocate the depot to Gollapudi, 10 kilometre away, calling it detrimental to public transport services. The union also condemned the plan to transfer 19 RTC depots in major cities to private electric bus operators, labelling it a step toward privatisation disguised as modernisation. Union leaders expressed disappointment with the coalition government, which came to power with support from government employees.

They said they had expected the government to strengthen APSRTC by expanding services, purchasing new buses, filling thousands of vacant positions, and clearing pending staff dues. However, recent developments have left employees disheartened, they added.

The leaders recalled a similar attempt in 2017 under the TDP government to privatise Governorpet-1 and -2 depots. They urged the government to protect APSRTC’s assets and operations from private control. On Monday, the union submitted a representation of their demands to APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana and vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Union leaders M D Prasad, M D A Siddiq, T V Bhavani, M Shankara Rao, Mohiddin, Chakravarthi, Narayana and Y Srinivasa Rao were present.