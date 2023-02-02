Unknown assailants opens fire at TDP leader in Rompicharla of Palanadu district

A firing took place in the Alawas of Rompicharla mandal in the Palanadu district where some unknown assailants opened fire on Rompicharla TDP mandal president and former MPP Balakotireddy on Wednesday midnight. The assailants reportedly broke into the house and shot at him. Balakotireddy was seriously injured in this incident.

It seems that there were two rounds of firing on Balakotireddy. He was seriously injured and was taken to the government hospital in Narsaraopet for treatment. While the assailants escaped after firing. TDP in-charge Arvind Babu, TDP leaders and activists visited Bala Kotireddy, who was hit by gunfire.

Earlier, six months ago Balakotireddy was attacked with a knife. At that time TDP tried hard to politicise this attack. However, the police have registered a case and started investigation from all angles.