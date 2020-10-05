Unlock 5.0: Andhra govt. issues guidelines in line with centre's rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the Unlock 5.0 guidelines in line with the central government's guidelines. As part of that, it gave permission to open theatres from October 15. For entertainment parks, we allow swimming pools for players to practice. It further revealed that the students would be allowed into the school with the permission of their parents and mostly give preference to online classes. With this, the theatres are reopening in Andhra Pradesh after six months.

It is learnt that the Center has already issued orders giving permission to theatres. However, the orders state that it has given permission only to open with 50 per cent seats for which separate guidelines will be issued by the state government.

On the other hand, the international air travel will be barred from services and the Lockdown will be reportedly enforced in containment zones till October 31. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a decline from the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, in the bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, 72,811 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 6,242 were diagnosed with corona positive. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,19,256. On Sunday, 40 people were reported dead with coronavirus taking the death to 5,981 across the state. Among the total 7,19,256 positive cases registered across the state, 6,58,875 were discharged and 54,400 are currently being treated at various hospitals.