Unprecedented progress in development Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: State Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday inaugurated various development works under Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation. Similarly, foundation stones were laid for some works. Officials stated that the total value of these is Rs.177 crores. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the development in the state in the last four and a half years was unprecedented. He said that Rs.330 crore has been sanctioned for development works in Rajamahendravaram city alone.

Minister Suresh inaugurated the central command control room and meeting hall built at a cost of Rs.4.60 crore in the municipal office. He watched a PowerPoint presentation on urban development. Pushkara Plaza started. The foundation stone of Pushkara Plaza street scaping works to be undertaken with Rs.5 crores was laid. The foundation stone of Rs.22 crore Godavari riverfront project works laid. The foundation stone was laid for the comprehensive solid waste management works being undertaken at a cost of Rs.10 crores. The foundation stone for NRCD works under MLDSTP, which is being undertaken at a cost of Rs.95.50 crores, has been laid.





The foundation stone of STP construction at Aava Road was laid at Rs.11.57 crores. The 100-foot road at Aava was started and saplings were planted. Lalacheruvu Municipal High School, developed under Rs.2.07 crores, was inaugurated today. A swimming pool constructed at Morampudi with a cost of Rs.2 crores was started. A.K.C. with Rs.2.60 crores. The park built at the college was inaugurated. The foundation stone of the smart road works to be constructed at the Y junction at a cost of Rs.6 crore was laid. The development and beautification works of Kambala Pond Park, completed at a cost of Rs.15 crores, were inaugurated.



The minister said that the Command Control Room has been set up in the city administration to find out public problems and provide better administration with security.

He said that the city will be further developed at the smart city level with wide roads, better drainage, central beautification, and spacious parks with greenery. He launched the RMC ECHO Magazine which contains the development works being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation. The minister appreciated the performance of Collector Madhavi Latha, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, and other officials.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that development work has been undertaken in the city with the latest technology. He explained the procedures of Command Control to the Minister. Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Anaparthi MLA S. Suryanarayana Reddy, Assistant Collector Yashwant Kumar, Engineering Chief P. Ananda Rao, RUDA Ex-Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, YSRCP City Coordinator Dr. Guduru Srinivas participated.