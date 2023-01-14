Unstoppable: Revellers to bet big on cockfights

Amalapuram: Ban or no ban, Konaseema and the twin districts of Godavari which are famous for organising rooster fights are ready for the show. Not just this part, even Krishna and Guntur districts are also competing in organising the shows. For people in these parts of the state, Sankranti is incomplete without cockfights and this tradition has been coming for decades. They say like in the past, a ban cannot prevent them from betting crores of rupees even this time. In fact, the enthusiasm is very high this year as against the past two years when the Covid restrictions were in place.

Though the police have been trying to prevent the cockfights and had announced that they would take action against the organisers, they are under tremendous political pressure as even Ministers and MLAs have been stating that the show will go on and the rest, the state government would take care. Minister P Viswaroop, MLAs and MLCs in Konaseema are said to have even asked the Superintendent of Police to blink over the cockfights and not to initiate any action. On record, the state government claims that they had asked the police to act against organisers not caring for the political pressure but in practice, such programmes have been going on without any hinderance all these years.

Big businessmen and some film personalities also participate in the cockfight and Gundata (playing of cards).

Already the organisers are ready with specially bred roosters while some have purchased them from Telangana. Three to four-inch knives are attached to the legs of the cocks and the fight continues till the death of one of the two.



Sankranti will also prove to be a boon for liquor dealers and the Excise department as liquor would flow faster than water.

It is learnt that some of the techies have sent secret messages for the participation in the cockfights to be held at their chosen places in the region. Even digital cockfights have now become a fashion using Paytm, Google Pay, credit cards and other means of payment.

Hotels in these places are also geared up to meet the rush. They have hiked the rates and would be offering liquor in addition to food.

Sources said that punters have booked hotels in Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram, Jangareddygudem, Eluru, Kovvur, Amalapuram, Razolu, Kakinada and other towns for harvesting money. Many enthusiasts have already reached these hotels.

A check by Hans India had revealed that the charges for an ordinary room is around Rs 20,000, deluxe room Rs 25,000 and suite room Rs 30,000. Even private guest houses are said to be booked well in advance.

It is learnt that more than 100 varieties of birds, including Tella Nemali, Kaki, Dega, and Hamsa would participate in the fight and the price on them would be fixed depending on their colour, height and weight which could be in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 if not more. Betting would start from Rs 10,000 and could go up to Rs 1 lakh.

Though the police had so far destroyed over 200 arenas, they were readied in no time.