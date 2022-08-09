UP Fisheries minister pats Deepak Nexgen for its quality feed

Pedapadu (Eluru district): Minister for fisheries of Uttar Pradesh Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad accompanied by Chauri Chaura MLA Shravan Kumar Nishad and UP State Fisheries department commissioner Ahmad Rehman visited the feed plant of Deepak Nexgen here on Saturday and complimented the quality of the fish and prawn feed being produced by the plant.

Managing director of Deepak Nexgen Adusumalli Subrahmanyam explained the visiting dignitaries about the quality of the feed they are manufacturing in their factory.

Later, speaking to the media, the UP minister said that the UP state government was striving hard to develop the fisheries in UP.

The UP fisheries commissioner said that they would like to take back the technology to their state to produce quality feed for fish and prawn.

Deepak Nexgen directors Seshagiri Rao, Malleswara Rao and Srinivas and Dr Hari Babu were also present.