Just In
Uphold primary rights through judicial procedures: Justice Bhatti
- The Supreme Court Judge stresses the need to strengthen public trust in the legal system
- Along with AP High Court Chief Justice Thakur, Justice Bhatti inaugurates`15.18 cr court complex in Palamaner
TIRUPATI : Supreme Court Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti emphasised the need to uphold primary rights through judicial procedures and strengthen public trust in the legal system.
He inaugurated the newly-constructed court complex at Palamaner on Saturday which was built at a cost of Rs 15.18 crore, consists of four court buildings and residential quarters for four judges.
Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Dhiraj Singh Thakur. High Court Judges Justice B Krishna Mohan and Justice TCD Sekhar, along with other dignitaries were also present at the event. Chittoor District Collector K Sumit Kumar and SP Manikanta Chandolu received the judges.
Speaking at the event, Justice Bhatti, who hails from Madanapalle, shared his personal connection with the region and its legal fraternity. He reminisced about his past travels through Palamaner while commuting from Madanapalle to Chittoor for professional engagements. He noted that as a Supreme Court judge, he had attended several court inauguration ceremonies across Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
He praised the development of judicial infrastructure in Palamaner and expressed confidence that the new facilities would inspire enthusiasm among legal professionals while enhancing public confidence in the judicial system. He stressed the judiciary’s responsibility in ensuring justice for the people and reinforcing their trust in legal institutions.
The event saw the participation of Chittoor District Principal Judge E Bhima Rao, Tirupati Third Additional District Judge Gurunath, Chittoor Additional Senior Civil Judge SPD Vennela, DLSA Secretary Bharati, Palamaner Civil Judges Adi Narayana and Likhita, Special Magistrate Radhamma, Palamaner RDO Bhavani, AP Bar Council Chairman Nallari Dwarakanath Reddy, Palamaner Bar Association President Lakshmipathi, along with numerous advocates and legal professionals.