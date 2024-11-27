Uphold principles of Constitution: CM Naidu

Amaravati:Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged government officials and ministers to uphold the principles of the Constitution in their work.

Addressing bureaucrats and ministers at the Secretariat on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Naidu described the Constitution as a "holy and special" occasion. Naidu extended greetings to Indians worldwide, emphasising the importance of treating the Constitution as a "holy book". He pointed out that 11 people from Andhra Pradesh had contributed to the framing of the Constitution, urging that their efforts be remembered and honoured. He specifically mentioned Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, and Durgabai Deshmukh among others.

He said everyone should remember the Constitution in every work they do. The Chief Minister stressed on the need to focus on fundamental duties alongside fundamental rights. "We often talk only about fundamental rights, but it is equally important to discuss fundamental duties," Naidu said.

The CM underscored the need for social justice for all, economic uplift, and achieving the goal of zero poverty. Further, he noted the importance of respecting everyone equally, regardless of caste, religion, or region.

Naidu also spoke about the significance of educating children about the Constitution, advocating for its comprehensive understanding among young minds. "We pray to God but often overlook the Constitution," he remarked, calling for a more thoughtful approach to its principles.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh announced the introduction of Balala Bharata Rajyangam (Constitution for Children) in the next academic year. The initiative aims to simplify the concepts of the Constitution for young learners through pictorial formats, puzzles, interactive activities, simple stories, and quizzes.

Lokesh observed that the programme would educate children on the preamble, fundamental rights, and fundamental duties while fostering civic awareness. He added that Balala Bharata Rajyangam would also feature profiles of founding fathers and role models, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.