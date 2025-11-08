Urban growth drains Tirupati’s energy resources

Tirupati: The temple city of Tirupati, renowned for its spiritual heritage, is facing mounting sustainability challenges due to rising energy consumption driven by rapid urbanisation and ageing infrastructure. A new study has urged city authorities to embed energy efficiency into urban planning to curb the growing strain on power resources.

The interim report titled ‘Energy Efficiency Considerations in Zoning Regulations of a City – A Study of Tirupati’, prepared under Project Code CAR_24_02 by a team led by Dr Janmejoy Gupta, highlights a steep increase in electricity use across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

The researchers call for an overhaul of zoning regulations to make energy management a key component of Tirupati’s development strategy.

According to the study, households consume about 35 per cent of the city’s total power, while industrial and commercial sectors together account for over 60 per cent. The city’s population has grown from 3.74 lakh in 2011 to around 6.5 lakh today, in addition to an estimated 21 lakh monthly floating population. This surge in population and construction, coupled with the proliferation of energy-hungry appliances, has driven electricity demand sharply upward.

The report notes that 65.37 per cent of Tirupati’s power comes from coal-based plants, while solar and wind energy together contribute less than 2 per cent, despite the city’s high solar potential. The APSPDCL continues to face transmission and distribution losses of up to 18 per cent due to outdated infrastructure.

Researchers identified several energy-intensive zones, including commercial hubs and institutional complexes that rely heavily on air conditioning and lighting.

The study recommends GIS-based mapping of these high Energy Use Intensity (EUI) zones to guide energy-based zoning and promote green buildings, mixed land use and sustainable infrastructure.

While state policies such as the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and Development Control Regulation (GO 119) exist, implementation at the local level remains weak. “Despite having over 300 sunny days annually, rooftop solar installations in Tirupati are negligible,” the report observes.

To address these issues, the study suggests a multi-pronged approach, including smart grid development, mandatory renewable integration in industrial parks, incentives for energy-efficient retrofits, and ward-level carbon emission tracking. It also calls on the Tirupati Urban Development Authority and Tirupati Municipal Corporation to prepare a Master Plan 2040 that links energy use with zoning, land use and environmental goals.

“Energy efficiency must be central to Tirupati’s urban planning framework to ensure sustainable growth,” said Dr Gupta. The report estimates that introducing renewable corridors and identifying high energy-use zones could cut the city’s carbon footprint by up to 25 per cent over the next decade.

If implemented effectively, experts say, Tirupati could become one of Andhra Pradesh’s first energy-smart cities, preserving its spiritual legacy while setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development.