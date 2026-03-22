Urban livestock units freed from extra charges

Vijayawada: In a major relief to livestock farmers and small agriculturists, agriculture and animal husbandry minister K Atchannaidu announced key policy decisions aimed at strengthening the livestock sector in the state.

According to a government order issued by the municipal administration and urban development department, dairy farms, sheep and goat rearing centres, piggery units and other livestock farms located within the jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) have been granted complete exemption from betterment and development charges.

The minister further stated that building permit and licensing fees for these livestock units have been significantly reduced and aligned with the nominal charges levied in gram panchayats, easing the financial burden on farmers operating in urban areas.

Atchannaidu said the decision would substantially reduce costs for livestock-dependent farmers and small-scale agriculturists, improve their livelihoods, and encourage self-employment and growth in the sector.

He added that the move fulfils a promise made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Chief Ministers’ Conclave held in June last year.