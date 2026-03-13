US English Fellow programme boosts communication skills at SPMVV

Tirupati: The English Language Fellow Project, supported by United States government, has successfully enhanced communication and employability skills among students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) over the past eight months. As part of the initiative, Angela Susan Bakula was deputed to the university in August last year to train students in communicative English, academic writing, and employability skills.

During her stay, Angela actively engaged with students and faculty members, conducting several interactive classes and workshops aimed at improving language proficiency and career readiness. The programme received positive feedback for its practical approach and student participation. Recognising the success of the initiative, representatives from US Embassy, New Delhi, including Shweta Khanna and Dr Nausheen Ali from US Consulate General, Hyderabad, congratulated the university staff for effectively implementing the project. The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof R Usha, Dean of International Relations Prof P Vijayalakshmi, Point of Contact Prof P Hari Padma Rani, and Angela Susan Bakula. University officials expressed gratitude to US Embassy and Consulate for offering the project and hoped for continued academic collaborations in the future. Speaking on the occasion, Angela said that besides teaching, participating in cultural and social activities helped her better understand the traditions and lifestyle of Andhra Pradesh and India.