US firms to promote organic farming in AP

Vijayawada : Heads of the Pegasus Capital Advisors offered to extend their services to promote organic farming in the State.

The Chairman of the Pegasus Capital Advisors, Craig Cougt, its Operating Advisor, Gina McCarthy, and Chief Executive Officer of the Producers Trust, Keith Agoada, called on Chief Minister at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and discussed how to move forward in close coordination for promoting organic farming in the State.

Also, they focused on bringing awareness among the farmers to go for alternate cops to withstand various kinds of environment, formation of an end-to-end system from farmer-to-consumer, market development, financing, data management and providing necessary infrastructure.

These organisations expressed their readiness to extend necessary assistance in this regard and also provide support to get financial help from both public and private organisations.

The institutions are also ready to promote Andhra Pradesh as a Global Centre of Excellence for establishing an environment for organic farming. The Pegasus Capital Advisors and the Producers Trust entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rythu Sadhikaritha Samstha, a State government body, to this effect.

In fact, the Wednesday’s meeting is in continuation of the recent visit of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Davos, during which he explained the objectives of the State government to the heads of various organisations.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to them to come forward to promote natural farming in the State and following this Pegasus Capital Advisors and the Producers Trust representatives met the Chief Minister here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explained in detail to them the umpteen opportunities available in the State, the objectives of the government and the prevailing conditions in the State.

Naidu said that in the coming days, food production certification and traceability are going to be very crucial and thus the State government is promoting both the farmers and the food production units.

Stating that natural farming is his dream, the Chief Minister told the companies representatives that the objectives will certainly be achieved by creating awareness among the farming community. The Chief Minister thus sought the active cooperation of the representatives of these companies.