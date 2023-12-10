  • Menu
Ushering in festive fervour

Visakhapatnam: Ushering in Christmas fervour, students took part in grape stomping and cake mixing ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Organised by Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management, the event was attended by the institution’s executive director Asha Jasti, general manager Abhishek Phani, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Asha Jasti said the institution has been celebrating festivals involving students for several years. “Festivals exude a different charm. By celebrating them together, it reflects unity in diversity and encourages teamwork,” she mentioned.

Assorted dry fruits mixed with different brands of alcohol will be stored and fermented to make cakes. The management said the cakes baked on the occasion will be distributed to various orphanages and old age homes on Christmas.

