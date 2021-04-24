Justice NV Ramana from Andhra Pradesh sworn in as CJI

Justice NV Ramana from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh has sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India. President of India Ramnath Kovind administered the oath to Justice NV Ramana at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

It is known that the tenure of SA Bobde who served as the CJI ended on April 23. In the latest, NV Ramana who took the oath today will serve as CJI till August 26, 2022. Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court judges, cabinet ministers and others were present at the oath taking ceremony.

Justice NV Ramana was born on August 27, 1957 to agriculture parents in Ponnavaram village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. He completed his higher school education from Kanchikarla and graduated from RVVN college from Amaravati. In 1982, he completed a law course from Nagarjuna University and entered the Bar Council on February 10, 1983.

In 2013, he was appointed as temporary Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh high court and later appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi high court. In 2014, he was transferred to the Supreme Court.

Justice NV Ramana was the second Telugu person to be appointed as the Chief Justice of India. Earlier, Justice Koka Subbarao served as the CJI between June 30, 1966 to April 11, 1967.