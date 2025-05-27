VAAV athletes win 11 medals in Malaysia

Visakhapatnam: Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) athletes won a total of eleven medals including, six gold, two silver and three bronze medals, in the 37th Malaysian International Open Masters Athletics Championships-2025 held in Malaysia, said secretary general of India Masters Athletics Association Manga Vara Prasad.

The competition was held from May 23 to May 25 in Malaysia. In the women’s category, HM Sujatha (67+) won two gold medals in discus throw and shot put. K. Matsyakonda (55+) won the gold medal in javelin throw. K. Poornima (40+) won silver medal in discus throw and bronze in javelin throw.

Also, from the men’s category, R. Manjunath won three gold medals in 800-m, 1,500-m, 3,000-m Run, silver medal in long jump, Vara Prasad informed.

KBVM Prasad (40+) won two bronze medals in javelin throw and triple jump, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam chief petran Kamal Baid mentioned that the athletes worked hard to achieve their goals.

VAAV chief advisor Chintalapati Satyadev, co-ordinator CH. Srinivasaraju, PRO Vamsi Chintalapati, secretary L.V. Sudhakar, treasurer M. Rama Rao congratulated the winners.