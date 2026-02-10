Vaccines administered to Haj pilgrims

Ongole: Following the directives from the Commissioner of State Health and Family Welfare Department and Prakasam district Collector, mandatory medical examinations and vaccinations were conducted for Haj pilgrims at Government General Hospital here on Monday.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated the programme and provided safety guidelines to pilgrims and their families, emphasising mandatory vaccination as per government protocols. Sixty pilgrims underwent vaccination, including 24 women.

Pilgrims above 65 years received both Meningococcal and Influenza vaccines, while those under 65 received the Meningococcal vaccine only. Medical officers certified the vaccinations in pilgrims’ Haj passports.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz, State Haj Committee Chairman Hussain, District Medical and Health Officer Dr T Venkateswarlu, Immunisation Officer Dr Kamalasri, and GGH Superintendent Dr Manikyarao participated in the programme.