Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam today, tomorrow at Tirumala

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to continue the existing practice of two-day Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam, popularly known as Uttaradwara Dasanam, this time too in Tirumala temple.

The TTD Trust Board, after an extensive discussion on the issue on Sunday, finally resolved to follow the existing practice.

The age-old practice at Tirumala temple is that Uttaradwara darsnam is thrown open to the public for two days on Monday and Tuesday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, considered most auspicious by devotees to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The meeting was held following the AP High Court direction which, responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer Tallapaka Raghavan seeking 10-day Uttaradwara darsanam in Tirumala temple, directed the board to decide on the issue by January 6.

Briefing the media on the Trust Board deliberations, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said the members have unanimously decided to follow the existing tradition being followed in the shrine.

"Accordingly, the Uttaradwara darsanam will be open only for two days this time," he said The TTD chairman said the board has also decided to set up a committee consisting of select members of the board to go into the issue of Uttaradwara darsanam and submit a report to the board based on which a final decision will be taken on extending the darsanam or not for implementing it from the next Vaikunta Ekadasi.

The members who have engaged in devotional activities and closely associated with Swamijis, Peetadhipathia and Hindu religious leaders will be the members of the committee, Reddy said.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy were also present.