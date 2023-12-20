Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens to be issued on Friday at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Ahead of Vaikunta Dwara Darshans scheduled to take place from December 23rd to January 1st at the Tirumala Srivari Temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will issue darshan timeslot tokens through 90 counters located in 9 areas of Tirupati. The token issuance will begin at 2 PM on December 22nd.



TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi inspected the counters in Tirupati and shared that more than 4 lakhs of Universal Tokens will be distributed until the quota of these counters is completed. Separate queues and barricades have been set up at the counters, and arrangements have been made to provide drinking water, breakfast, tea, and coffee to the waiting devotees. Only those with tokens and tickets will be allowed to enter Tirumala 24 hours before their scheduled darshan time.

The necessary information regarding the Sarvadarshan Tokens will be announced at the counters. QR codes will be set up at all the counters in Tirupati to assist devotees in easily locating counters in other areas. Devotees are advised to follow these instructions and plan their visit to Tirumala accordingly. In addition, TTD is prioritising common devotees for Vaikuntha darshans.