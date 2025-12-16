Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam: Tokens must for first 3 days says TTD

Tirumala: TTD made it clear that darshan tokens were must for Vaikunt Dwara Darshanam in the first three days in Tirumala temple. After a high-level meeting, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said darshan tokens are must for Vaikunta dwara Darshanam on 30,31 and January 1. Venkaiah Chowdary along with JEO Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Muralikrishna and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu held a review meeting on the arrangements for the ensuing Vaikuntha Ekadasi Dwara Darshanam scheduled from December 30 to January 8 with a special focus on first three days.

The additional EO said both the TTD and police should work as a team to make this mega religious event a grand success akin to annual Brahmotsavams.

He discussed in length the roles of temple, Annaprasadam, radio and broadcasting, publicity, sanitation, reception, Srivari Seva besides the TTD vigilance and police wing in tackling the crowd. He directed the concerned that wide publicity about Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam only to devotees having tokens on the first three days i.e. on December 30, December 31 and on January 01 should be given at regular intervals.

“The tokenless devotees should be guided in a proper manner that on the first three days, devotees with tokens alone will be allowed for darshan while those without tokens from January 02 till January 08 through Sarva Darshan,’’ he added.

The PR department, SVBC, radio and broadcasting shall have to give continuous and wide publicity with a standard announcement that only devotees are allowed for darshan on the first three days. These announcements are to be made at Alipiri, Srivari Mettu, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, bus stand, railway station in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada besides Hindi and English for the better information of devotees, he maintained.

Later, the SP briefed on the risk management, multi-agency coordination, event capacity mapping, security arrangements and other measures on behalf of police in coordination with TTD security wing.