Vallabhaneni Vamsi complains DGP over false allegations on him over Sankalpa Siddhi company scam

Gannavaram MLA Dr. Vallabhaneni Vamsimohan asked the DGP to take action against the TDP leaders and a section of media who are falsely spreading rumours that he is involved in Sankalpa Siddhi eCart India Private Limited scam. To this extent, he complained to the State DGP KV Rajendra Reddy on Thursday.



Later, MLA Vamsi told the media, TDP Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi and MLC Bachula Arjunu said in the press meet that there is a connection between me and former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali through Olupalli Ranga in the Sankalpa Siddhi scam. He said they made baseless allegations that he built commercial complexes in Bengaluru with Rs.600 crores and earned hundreds of crores in this scam.

He said that false campaign was telecasted live in media channels on 26th and 27th of last month. He recalled that TDP leaders have tried unsuccessfully to tarnish my reputation by spreading the word that I have set up casinos in the Gulf and have links with Chikoti Praveen. After the ED concluded that I and Kodali had no involvement in the Chekoti Praveen affair, they kept quiet.

He demanded that the evidence they have for the allegations made against me in the Sankalpa scam should be revealed immediately. Vallabhaneni said that he has asked the DGP to arrest his followers in this case and to investigate with CBI and independent agencies. He has revealed that he will file a defamation suit against section of media who have damaged his reputation.