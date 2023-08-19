  • Menu
Vallabhaneni Vamsi escapes major accident after vehicles in convoy collide at Suryapet

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan met with an accident after the vehicles in his convoy rammed each other.

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan met with an accident after the vehicles in his convoy rammed each other. However, there was no major injuries occurred to MLA.

The accident occurred on Saturday while the convoy was traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad when the vehicles in the convoy collided with each other at Kasimpet, Chivvenla Mandal of Suryapet. Unfortunately, the vehicle in which the MLA was traveling was also involved in the accident.

It's fortunate that MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan came out of the accident without any major injuries.

