  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Meets YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy After Bail Release

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Meets YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy After Bail Release
x

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Meets YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy After Bail Release

Highlights

Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, released after five months in jail, met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss his jail experience and ongoing cases. Vamsi was arrested in connection with multiple cases, including an attack on the Gannavaram TDP office.

Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was in jail for five months, met YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. Vamsi was released on bail yesterday and visited Jagan at his home along with his family. During the meeting, Vamsi talked about his time in jail and other recent updates.

Vamsi was arrested on February 16 in Hyderabad in connection with an attack on the Gannavaram TDP office. Since then, around 11 cases, including fake house documents and land grabbing, have been filed against him. He spent 140 days in Vijayawada district jail as a remand prisoner.

While in jail, Vamsi became ill several times and was treated in a government hospital for breathing problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick