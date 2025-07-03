Vallabhaneni Vamsi Meets YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy After Bail Release

Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was in jail for five months, met YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. Vamsi was released on bail yesterday and visited Jagan at his home along with his family. During the meeting, Vamsi talked about his time in jail and other recent updates.

Vamsi was arrested on February 16 in Hyderabad in connection with an attack on the Gannavaram TDP office. Since then, around 11 cases, including fake house documents and land grabbing, have been filed against him. He spent 140 days in Vijayawada district jail as a remand prisoner.

While in jail, Vamsi became ill several times and was treated in a government hospital for breathing problems.